Teenager raped after leaving nightclub in Blandford
- 27 August 2017
- From the section Dorset
A teenager was raped after leaving a nightclub early on Sunday.
The 19-year-old was followed and attacked near Hawkers Close in Blandford Forum at about 04:15 BST, police said.
She had been walking home from Tiffany's nightclub at the Crown and Anchor pub on West Street.
A white man with short hair in his early 20s, who was wearing a white hooded top, is wanted by Dorset Police.