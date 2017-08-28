Dorset

Man arrested after teenager raped in Blandford

  • 28 August 2017
Crown and Anchor Image copyright Google
Image caption The women had been walking home from Tiffany's at the Crown and Anchor pub

A man has been arrested after a teenager was raped on her way home from a nightclub in Dorset.

The 19-year-old was attacked near Hawkers Close in Blandford Forum at about 05:15 BST on Sunday.

She had been walking home from Tiffany's nightclub at the Crown and Anchor pub at the time.

A 21-year-old man from Blandford was arrested on Sunday evening by Dorset Police on suspicion of rape. He remains in custody.

