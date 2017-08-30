Blandford man released in teen rape investigation

Image copyright Google Image caption The women had been walking home from Tiffany's at the Crown and Anchor pub

A man arrested after a teenager was raped on her way home from a nightclub has been released while inquiries continue.

The 19-year-old was attacked near Hawkers Close in Blandford Forum, Dorset, at about 05:15 BST on Sunday.

She had been walking home from Tiffany's nightclub at the Crown and Anchor pub at the time.

A 21-year-old man from Blandford was arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of rape but has now been released.

Dorset Police has asked anyone with information about the attack to come forward.