Pedestrian killed in Chideock car crash

Image copyright John Stephen Image caption The collision happened in North Road near Chideock Manor

A pedestrian has died in a car crash on a country lane in Dorset.

The crash happened at 14:30 BST on North Road in Chideock. A 68-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a green Ford Focus, a 48-year-old man from Bridport, has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Officers have appealed for drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.