Pedestrian killed in Chideock car crash
- 30 August 2017
- From the section Dorset
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died in a car crash on a country lane in Dorset.
The crash happened at 14:30 BST on North Road in Chideock. A 68-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a green Ford Focus, a 48-year-old man from Bridport, has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Officers have appealed for drivers with dash-cam footage to come forward.