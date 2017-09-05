Thirteen people stuck up Skyline Tower in Weymouth

Image caption Eleven members of the public and two members of staff are stranded up the tower in Weymouth

Thirteen people are being winched to safety after becoming trapped up a 53m (174ft)- high viewing tower on the south coast of England.

Eleven members of the public and two members of staff are being rescued by coastguard helicopter from the Jurassic Skyline tower in Weymouth, Dorset.

The rescue operation at the tower, on Festival Pier, began after fire crews were called at about 16:15 BST.

The tower gives 360-degree views of the coastline.