Mother accused over daughter's crash death in Blandford

Image copyright Google Image caption The A354 at Thickthorn Cross was closed for seven hours following the crash

A woman accused of drink-driving has been charged with causing the death of her three-year-old daughter in a crash in Dorset.

A Vauxhall Astra and a van collided on the A354 at Thickthorn Cross near Blandford on 24 August.

Alanda Pike and the girl were air-lifted hospital in Southampton where the child died the next day.

The 34-year-old from Shaftesbury will appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 5 October.

Dorset Police said Ms Pike was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while over the alcohol limit.