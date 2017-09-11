Image copyright Steven Oxford Image caption The cake was baked in a giant tin donated by a local engineering firm

A baker has created what he believes is the world's biggest Victoria sponge cake.

Steven Oxford, from Alweston, near Sherborne, Dorset, said the cake was just under 5ft (1.5m) wide and 8.5 inches (21cm) in height.

He revealed the jam and butter cream-filled creation at Sturminster Newton's annual cheese festival on Sunday.

There is currently no record for the largest Victoria sponge cake, Guinness World Records says.

Mr Oxford, whose attempt was filmed for a new culinary TV programme called Monster Food, said he had registered and recorded the giant cake and hoped to have the attempt officially verified by Guinness World Records.

Image copyright Oxford's Bakery Image caption The cake took a day to bake

Comprising of 700 eggs, 50kg (110lbs) of butter, 35kg (77lbs) of jam, 68kg (150lbs) of flour and 59kg (130lbs) of sugar, it was made in a tin created by a local engineering firm.

It took several large-scale mixers to combine the ingredients and a day to bake.

Mr Oxford said the cake was so heavy it had to be sandwiched together by a forklift truck.

He presented the sweet treat to his son Samuel, who was celebrating his third birthday, at the cheese festival.

"I said to him, 'how would you like me to make you the world's biggest cake for your birthday?' and of course he said 'yes'".

Image caption Steven Oxford (left) revealed the cake at Sturminster Newton's annual cheese festival

A Guinness World Records spokeswoman said the tallest cake measured 33m (108.27 ft) and was made by Hakasima-Nilasari Culinary School in Indonesia, in 2008.

The longest cake measured 3,018.59m (9,903ft) and was achieved by Pasticceria DAF in Italy last year, she added.