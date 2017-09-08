Guy Hedger shooting: Three men deny murder

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Three men have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a businessman shot at his home in Dorset.

Guy Hedger, 61, died in the early hours of 30 April after intruders broke into his home in Ashley, near Ringwood, and opened fire with a shotgun.

Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, denied murder.

A trial date was fixed for November.

Helen Cooper, known as Helen Keeping, 40, from Poole, also appeared at Winchester Crown Court and denied two charges of assisting an offender.