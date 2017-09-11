Image caption The festival was held at Lulworth Castle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a festival in Dorset.

The body of the 25-year-old was discovered in a wooded area at the edge of the Bestival site in Dorset in the early hours.

Police said they were called shortly before 01:00 BST amid concern for welfare of the woman, from London.

A 28-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

A cordon remains in place at the festival site while forensic examinations take place.

Dorset Police said the woman's family and the coroner had been informed.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Det Ch Insp Sarah Derbyshire said: "Following the discovery of the woman's body we have now launched an investigation into her death. We have specially trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time.

"We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police."

On Sunday the festival arenas were temporarily evacuated as high winds battered the site.