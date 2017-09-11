Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Coastguard said it had received multiple 999 calls to a person in difficulty in the water

The death of a man pulled from the sea with fatal injuries is being treated as an accident, police have said.

A man in his 30s was rescued from the water off Portland Bill, Dorset, on Sunday afternoon but died later in hospital.

Dorset Police initially said it was speaking to two men believed to have been with the victim before his death.

An updated statement said the death was not being treated as suspicious and the man's next of kin had been informed.

Person 'in difficulty'

Det Sgt James Mullen of Weymouth CID said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the incident but at this time we believe that the man died as a result of a tragic accident.

"I am still keen to hear from any witnesses who saw the man enter the water and have not yet spoken to police."

The Coastguard said it received multiple 999 calls alerting them to a person "in the water in difficulty" at about 12:00 BST.

A search and rescue helicopter was launched before the man was pulled from the water near Pulpit Rock by a lifeboat at 12:45, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after 13:30.