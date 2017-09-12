Image copyright Google Image caption Dorset County Council has bought Basil Towers guest house

A controversial planning application has been submitted to turn a Weymouth guest house into a drug and alcohol recovery hub.

Owners of neighbouring guest houses in Abbotsbury Road fear the plan to turn Basil Towers into a residential centre will negatively affect their trade.

Dorset County Council has applied to change the use of the property from a hotel to residential.

If approved, the new facility would accommodate up to six people.

Dorset's safeguarding councillor Steve Butler said: "After extensive research of available properties, 22 Abbotsbury Road was chosen as it offers the best balance between a central location accessible on foot or by public transport, the right amount of space inside and outside the building, and affordability.

"We understand that some local people are not in favour of the property we've chosen, concerned that the hub would be too close to an off-licence and pharmacy, but the reality is that many of us live where both alcohol and other drugs are easily accessible, and people need to learn to stay well in their local community.

"There is strong evidence that treating people where they live works."

The centre will be run by the charity Essential Drugs and Alcohol Services (EDAS).

Residents have until 13 October to comment on the plans, which will be considered by Weymouth and Portland Borough Council.