A man has been charged following a crash that killed a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger wife.

Sid Samways, 74, of Blandford, died at the scene after his black Kawasaki was hit by a Ford Escort on Blandford's Higher Shaftesbury Road on 2 April.

His wife Barbara, 71, died of her injuries in hospital five days later.

Jamie Myers has been charged with two counts of causing death by driving without due care and attention while over the drug-drive limit.

The 24-year-old, from Shaftesbury, has also been charged with causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence.

He is due before Weymouth magistrates on 9 October.