A Dorset Police officer has been dismissed after he began a relationship with the victim of a sexual assault.

The officer who cannot be named, attended the initial incident and subsequently visited the woman.

He started to communicate with her by phone and that developed into a sexual relationship.

He admitted gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing. Dorset Police said he had committed a "serious breach" of police standards.

A statement from the force said the officer had not been involved in the investigation into the case, but had subsequently visited the victim to check on her wellbeing.

Chief Constable Debbie Simpson said his position was "untenable".

"The fact that he instigated and maintained a hidden sexual relationship with a vulnerable victim of abuse severely undermines the trust and confidence required in providing a policing service."