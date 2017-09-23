Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The couple married in 2003 after being together for many years

An 84-year-old woman has appealed for help to find her stolen handbag which contained a 30-year-old love letter from her late husband.

The bag was taken while the woman, who wanted to be known only as Cathy, was shopping in Waitrose in Christchurch.

It also contained her husband Nigel's birth certificate and passport, his photo and their marriage certificate. He died of cancer in 2014, aged 74.

"That letter means everything to me," Cathy said.

The couple were together for many years before they finally married in June 2003, police said.

'Deeply upset'

"He's been dead three and a half years now and I still talk to him and very often used to read my letter, but I haven't got that now," Cathy said.

"It is something that I cannot replace."

She said she did not care about the £200 that was also also taken, "but I desperately want that letter back. If anyone has it, please hand it in".

The handbag is described as a square, black leather bag with two pockets on the outside and two handles.

It also contained a pink purse and a set of keys with a blue fob and a silver cat charm attached.

PC Jackie Kearle, of Dorset Police, said: "This was a devastating incident which has left Cathy deeply upset."