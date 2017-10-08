Image caption David Pilbro, 17, was on a motorcycle when it collided with a van

The father of a teenage motorcyclist who died after his bike was involved in a crash with a van said he died during the "happiest part of his life".

David Pilbro, 17, from Bournemouth, was on a Hyosung motorcycle when it collided with a Ford Transit on the A31 near Merley, Poole, on Friday.

He died at the scene. A 48-year-old man from Southampton, who was driving the van, was uninjured.

In a tribute, David's father Sean said: "His loss will be with us forever.

"There are no words to express how we feel as a family.

"We believe a number of people at the scene tried everything they could to help him. We thank you for everything."

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Both lanes of the A31 were closed between the Merley and Canford Bottom roundabouts while investigations were carried out.