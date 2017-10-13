Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A31 near Bere Regis

A driver has died in a crash involving a car, a coach and a skip lorry.

The collision happened on the A31 at the White Post Junction near Bere Regis, Dorset, at about 10:30 BST.

A 55-year-old man from Southampton, who was driving the car, died at the scene. His family has been informed.

The A31 was closed for six hours for collision investigation work. The coach driver suffered minor injuries and the skip lorry driver was uninjured. There were no passengers on the coach.

Dorset Police said a red VW Passat, white Volvo single-decker coach and white Volvo skip loader were involved in the collision.

The force are appealing for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to get in touch.