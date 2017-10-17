Baseball bat attack during Bournemouth burglary
A 19-year-old man was attacked by a stranger with a baseball bat during a burglary in Bournemouth.
The attacker, a man believed to be in his late 20s, went to an address in Talbot Road, Winton, and asked for a specific person.
Once inside, he hit the victim with a bat and also attempted to tie him up with cable ties.
He then stole a number of items including a laptop, phone and watches.
It happened between 23:00 BST and midnight on Sunday, Dorset Police said.
Det Con Garry Weston said: "We have already made a number of inquiries and are continuing to investigate this incident and why this victim was targeted."
Officers said the attacker is white with light-coloured short hair and facial stubble. He was wearing a green and white windbreaker jacket and was carrying a small dark-coloured shoulder bag.