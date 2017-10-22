About 150 Bournemouth homes remain without electricity while engineers carry out safety checks following a power surge.

The surge on Friday at about 18:40 BST caused faults in fuse boxes that filled some homes with smoke and started a fire on a roof in Hamilton Road.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said St Clements Gardens and Walpole Road were also affected.

It said power had now been restored to about 320 homes.

SSEN said it can now confirm the fault was caused by a piece of equipment at a local substation.

Jo Niven, the company's head of region, said it wanted to apologise to customers for their inconvenience.

She said: "Whilst we have identified the cause of the fault, our investigations do not end here and we will make sure the necessary lessons are learned to ensure nothing like this happens again.

"If any of the customers affected by the incident have any further concerns, we would encourage them to give us a call on 105."