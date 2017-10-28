Image copyright @PurbeckCop Image caption The car ploughed across the churchyard of Lytchett Minster Parish Church on Dorchester Road

At least six gravestones were destroyed when a suspected stolen car careered into a churchyard.

The silver Vauxhall Astra left the road and ploughed into Lytchett Minster parish cemetery shortly after 10:00 BST.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and two men, aged 20 and 21 from Poole, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences.

The girl was later de-arrested and is assisting officers voluntarily.

The force said no-one was injured in the crash.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have seen the car driving around the Poole area to contact them.