Arrests after Shaftesbury drug-related death

  • 6 November 2017
Lane-Side, Shaftesbury Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died a week after ambulance crews were called to an address in Lane-Side, Shaftesbury

Two men have been arrested in connection with the drug-related death of a man in Dorset.

Ambulance crews were called to an address in Lane-Side, Shaftesbury, on 17 October following reports a 46-year-old had suffered a cardiac arrest.

He died on 25 October and a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a brain injury, cardiac arrest and recreational drug toxicity.

Two men, aged 38 and 39 from Shaftesbury, have been arrested.

The latter has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, supplying a controlled class A drug and administering a poison with intent to endanger life/inflict grievous bodily harm.

The 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and perverting the course of justice.

Both men have been released while inquiries continue.

Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses.

