Pair cleared of Botox fraud charges

Image caption Ozan Melin and Lisa Bolster were both cleared of fraud

The jury in the trial of a former couple accused of administering counterfeit Botox has been discharged for legal reasons.

Ozan Melin and Lisa Bolster were cleared of fraud on the directions of a judge at Bournemouth Crown Court.

They had faced charges over a Botox business run from a house in Lytchett Matravers, Dorset.

Mr Melin will face a re-trial over three charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, which he denies.

On the directions of Judge Brian Forster QC, the jury found Mr Melin, 41 from Uxbridge, and his former wife not guilty of three charges of fraud relating to claims that he was medically qualified.

Ms Bolster, 50 from Lytchett Matravers, was also found not guilty of unauthorised use of a trademark.

The judge said there was "no evidence to support the allegations of fraud or unauthorised use of a trademark".