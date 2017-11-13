Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Paul Taylor, 51, was found guilty on the grounds of diminished responsibility and acquitted of murder

A homeless man who stabbed to death a friend who had helped him has been detained indefinitely.

Ryan Merna, 29, was stabbed 32 times in the attack at his flat in Wessex Road, Poole in August 2016.

Paul Taylor, 51, who had been staying as a guest at the flat, killed Mr Merna after falsely accusing him of being a rapist.

He will be held in Broadmoor's high-security hospital under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.

Judge Keith Cutler said: "You are a very, very dangerous man. You will be in Broadmoor for many, many years - if not possibly forever in your life."

The court heard Taylor had not been taking his medication prior to the attack.

He had also been sleeping rough and carrying a knife "for his own protection".

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Ryan Merna died from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

NHS England said it had launched a mental health homicide investigation into Taylor's care in treatment during the two months leading up to the attack.

He was acquitted of murder and found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

During the trial the court heard Taylor was assessed as being sane but suffering from a personality disorder at the time of the attack.

Taylor had been invited to live with Mr Merna, the son of the owners of Compton Acres visitor garden in Poole, after the pair met as patients at a psychiatric hospital.

Prior to the attack Mr Merna had asked his guest to move out.