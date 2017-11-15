Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

The family of Gaia Pope says it "absolutely believes" the missing teenager is still alive.

The 19-year-old, who has severe epilepsy, was last seen on 7 November at 16:00 GMT by family friend Rosemary Dinch, off Morrison Road, Swanage.

Dorset Police believes she was captured on CCTV running past a house in the same street about 20 minutes before.

Her cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said the search effort by the community had been "completely overwhelming".

'Bring our girl home'

"We want to come together as a family and as a community and get out looking for her," she said.

"Everyone is giving 150%. All I can say is please, please, please don't stop looking. We know she is out there, we know she's alive.

"We're going to bring our girl home."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police believe Gaia Pope is captured in this CCTV running past a house

Image copyright PA Image caption Police put up a missing person notice for Ms Pope in Swanage

Ms Dinch, 71, and her 19-year-old grandson, Nathan Elsey, were arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Pope on Monday.

The pair were released on Tuesday while inquiries continue. Officers and volunteers are concentrating their search in the area where she was last seen.

The force said on Tuesday it believed the teenager was still in the Swanage area and it remained "hopeful" it would find her alive.

Ms Pope-Weidemann told the BBC she had "absolutely" believed her cousin would be found safe and well and had "been given no reason to think otherwise".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Family friend Rosemary Dinch was the last person to see Gaia Pope before she went missing

Miss Pope's family previously said it was thought she did not have her epilepsy medication on her.

She is described as 5ft 7in tall, of medium build and with long, mousey blonde hair.

The teenager was thought to be wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers.

A Facebook page set up by her family to organise help to find her has been reinstated after it was temporarily deactivated earlier in the week.