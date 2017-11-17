Image copyright Quantum Group Image caption Quantum Group wants to build a 24-bed "boutique" hotel, 82 care apartments and 38 care houses

Plans for a new hotel and extra care accommodation on a site previously earmarked for a supermarket have been approved.

Developer Quantum Group bought the former Sherborne Hotel site in Dorset and demolished the building last year.

West Dorset District Council approved plans for a 24-bedroom hotel along with 119 extra care apartments and lodges.

Previous plans to build a Tesco on the site prompted protests led by former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton.

The 5.4-acre (2.1-hectare) site on Horsecastles Lane is also expected to include landscaped gardens and courtyards.

Image copyright No Thanks Tesco Image caption Former Blue Peter presenter Valerie Singleton joined protests over previous plans

Kate Greatrix, head of community engagement at Quantum, said: "After many months of working closely with the community, we look forward to creating something wonderful that the people of Sherborne have helped to shape - and will be proud of in years to come.

"Work will start on the site preparation as soon as possible, and once this is complete construction will begin in early 2018."

Councillor Ian Gardner, West Dorset District Council's portfolio holder for planning, said the project was "largely supported by local residents and businesses".