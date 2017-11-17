Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

A businessman was shot dead by intruders as his husband activated a panic button, a court has heard.

Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper described hearing the alarms sound after two masked men confronted them at their home in Hampshire in April.

In a video interview shown to Winchester Crown Court, he said he then heard an "almighty boom" and realised Guy Hedger had been shot.

Jason Baccus, Scott Keeping and Kevin Downton all deny murdering Mr Hedger.

The jury was told Mr Keeping took part in the raid to "fund his drug habit". It is alleged the men left with valuables, including bags, watches and jewellery worth £120,000.

In the video interview, Mr Hedger-Cooper described how he had gone to bed after watching a film on 30 April, while Mr Hedger, 61, had gone to bed earlier at their home in Ashley, near Ringwood.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Scott Keeping, Kevin Downton, Jason Baccus deny murder while Helen Keeping denies assisting an offender

At about 03:00 BST, Mr Hedger got up and as he returned to the bedroom with their dog Louis, he was followed by two men in balaclavas.

One was armed with a sawn-off shotgun and the other was holding two bottles of Champagne upside down, jurors heard.

Mr Hedger-Cooper, 48, said: "[One] told us to lie down on the floor facing the wall. I could feel Louis shaking, Guy was touching my little finger with his little finger in order to reassure me.

"I could then hear drawers and boxes being opened, ransacking, going through different things, this went on for two, three to four minutes."

He said one of the raiders then demanded to know where the safe was.

'I have been hit'

"Guy said 'Ok, ok,' he started saying '19' then froze. I picked up my glasses and got up," Mr Hedger-Cooper told police.

"There's a panic button and stupidly I thought it was best to press the panic button."

He added: "All the alarms outside went on and flashing, alarms going off. As it happened I heard an almighty boom, shot, and Guy said 'I have been hit, I have been hit'."

The men fled and Mr Hedger-Cooper said he then called 999.

Mr Baccus, 42, and Mr Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, along with Mr Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, all deny murder.

They have also pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, possessing a firearm and burglary.

Mr Keeping's wife, Helen Keeping, 40, of Poole, denies two charges of assisting an offender.

The trial continues.