Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope was last seen in Swanage on 7 November

The sister of Gaia Pope has described the teenager as the "absolute light of my life", after police found a body on Saturday.

Clara Pope-Sutherland said her sister was "intelligent, beautiful and emotionally wise", in a tribute to the 19-year-old from Dorset.

The body was found at about 15:00 (GMT) near Swanage, close to where items of her clothing were found on Thursday.

Dorset Police said it was "confident" it was the missing woman.

Miss Pope had not been seen for 11 days before the discovery of the body near the coast path.

Det Supt Paul Kessell, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said a post-mortem examination would take place and forensic examinations would continue.

"This will guide the investigation in respect of the circumstances of the death, which at this time remains unexplained," he said.

Det Supt Kessell said all the clothing had been found and the public was no longer needed to help with the searches.

He said Miss Pope's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.

Miss Pope's cousin, Marienna Pope-Weidemann, said: "We are absolutely devastated and unable to put those feelings of loss into words.

"Our little bird has flown, but she will always be with us."

'Community spirit'

The teenager's body was discovered by police on Saturday afternoon as local people took part in three mass searches of land around Swanage.

Addressing those volunteers who searched, her sister said everyone's hard work had been "absolutely worth it".

It had been a "ray of light" in the nightmare, said Miss Pope-Weidemann.

During the search for Miss Pope three people were arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation.

They were 71-year-old Rosemary Dinch; her 49-year-old son Paul Elsey; and her 19-year-old grandson Nathan Elsey - all of whom were known to Miss Pope.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images Image caption Land close to where the items of clothing were found was searched

The search for Gaia Pope

Image copyright Gaia Pope

7 November: Miss Pope is driven by a family member from Langton Matravers to Swanage. At 14:55, she is caught on CCTV at St Michael's Garage buying ice cream. The last confirmed sighting is at 16:00 at an address in Manor Gardens on Morrison Road

8 November: Her family makes a plea through police for her to make contact. Dorset Police says it is "becoming increasingly concerned"

9 November: Searches by police, the coastguard and force helicopter are carried out in the Swanage area. Miss Pope's relatives release a statement saying they are "frantic with worry"

10 November: CCTV footage shows Miss Pope on Morrison Road, Manor Gardens, at 15:39 on 7 November

13 November: Rosemary Dinch and Nathan Elsey are arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation

14 November: Searches continue with the coastguard and volunteers from Dorset Search and Rescue and Wessex 4x4

15 November: CCTV images of Miss Pope at St Michael's Garage are released. Searches continue to concentrate inland

16 November: Paul Elsey is arrested on suspicion of murder. Miss Pope's clothing is discovered in a field near Swanage and a police cordon is set up

17 November: Mr Elsey is released under investigation

18 November: Police discover a body near the coast path and a field close to where items of her clothing were found on Thursday