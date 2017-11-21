Image copyright Summers Place Auctions Image caption The fossil had been expected to fetch up to £30,000

The fossilised skeleton of a plesiosaur discovered on the Jurassic Coast has sold at auction for more than £90,000.

The fossil of the extinct marine reptile, found at Lyme Regis, Dorset, is 90% complete.

Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex, said it was "very rare" to find such a well-preserved plesiosaur.

It was expected to fetch up to £30,000 but sold for £92,280.

In 1823, the first complete skeleton of a plesiosaur was discovered in Lyme Regis by famous fossil hunter Mary Anning.

Rupert van der Werff, from the auction house, said: "It is very rare to find a plesiosaur preserved in 3D, most that come up for sale are on fossilised plates.

"This is the best of its kind that I have seen as it is about 90% complete.

"Plesiosaurs are pretty rare, even on the Jurassic Coast - you are a hundred times more likely to find an ichthyosaur than a plesiosaur."

The creature, which had a long neck and paddle-like limbs, lived in the early part of the Jurassic Period about 182 to 185 million years ago.