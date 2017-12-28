Image caption The Grove in Dorchester was sealed off while police investigations were carried out

A woman has died after being hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Dorset.

The 39-year-old was fatally injured on The Grove in Dorchester, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Wednesday. She was taken to hospital but died later.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene. An Audi car has also been seized.

The road is still closed between Top O'Town roundabout and Miller's Close.

Dorset Police said the arrested men - a 24-year-old from Dorchester, a 36-year-old from Piddlehinton and a 43-year-old from Bristol - are "currently assisting police with enquiries".

Insp Joe Pardey said: "A full investigation into the circumstances of the collision is under way and we are still trying to establish exactly what happened."

He is appealing for witnesses and for drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.