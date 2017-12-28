Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A35 near Winterbourne Abbas

A 95-year-old man has died in a two-car crash in Dorset.

The man was driving a Volkswagen High Up which collided with a Ford Fiesta on the A35 near Winterbourne Abbas on Wednesday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An 87-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. Both were from Wimborne.

The 70-year-old driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.