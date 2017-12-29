Image caption Police carried out investigation work throughout Thursday

Three men who were arrested after a woman died in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Dorset have been released without charge.

The 39-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car on The Grove in Dorchester on Wednesday. She died later in hospital.

Police confirmed investigations showed vehicles belonging to the three men detained were not involved.

Officers appealed for the driver involved to "do the right thing" and come forward.

A 24-year-old from Dorchester, a 36-year-old from Piddlehinton and a 43-year-old from Bristol had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene.

Image caption The 39-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured on The Grove in Dorchester

The road remained closed as police investigation work continued for most of Thursday.

Insp Joe Pardey said: "I am making a direct plea to the driver of the vehicle that collided with the victim to please do the right thing and come forward. A family have been left grieving over the loss of their loved one and are desperate for answers.

"We now believe that the vehicle responsible has travelled down the hill on The Grove and away from Dorchester town centre."

He appealed for anyone who saw vehicles acting suspiciously between 19:00 and 20:00 on Wednesday evening and for drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.