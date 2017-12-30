Dorset Conservative MP Christopher Chope given knighthood
- 30 December 2017
Dorset backbench MP Christopher Chope has received a knighthood for political and public service in the New Year Honours list.
The 70-year-old has been a Member of Parliament for more than 25 years and served as a minister in Margaret Thatcher and John Major's governments.
He is a longstanding Eurosceptic and was made an OBE in 1982 for services to local government.
He has been MP for Christchurch since 1997.