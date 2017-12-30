Dorset

Dorset Conservative MP Christopher Chope given knighthood

  • 30 December 2017
Christopher Chope Image copyright PA
Image caption Christopher Chope was a minister in Margaret Thatcher and John Major's governments

Dorset backbench MP Christopher Chope has received a knighthood for political and public service in the New Year Honours list.

The 70-year-old has been a Member of Parliament for more than 25 years and served as a minister in Margaret Thatcher and John Major's governments.

He is a longstanding Eurosceptic and was made an OBE in 1982 for services to local government.

He has been MP for Christchurch since 1997.

