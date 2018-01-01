Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Dorset Police said Mr Latcham was clean shaven when he was seen on CCTV leaving his home

A 70-year-old who has been missing from his home since the early hours of Saturday is "very unlikely" to be found safe, police have said.

Andrew Latcham was last seen leaving a supported housing block in Blandford, Dorset, at about 03:30 GMT.

Police helicopters, search dogs, and specialist volunteers have searched the River Stour, floodplains and footpaths.

But Dorset Police said it had halted "active searches" for Mr Latcham as they were unlikely to be successful.

"We have now come to a point where we have exhausted this search option," said Insp Darren Stanton.

He said they had covered a lot of ground and had to consider the risk of continuing to search in "dangerous conditions".

The rainfall and passage of time meant it was "very unlikely" Mr Latcham would be found safe and well, he added, but asked residents to check gardens and outbuildings in case he was sheltering in them.

Mr Latcham was a keen kayaker when younger, regularly took long walks, and is familiar with local rivers, the force said.

He was wearing dark trainers, tracksuit bottoms, and a dark-coloured raincoat when he was seen on CCTV leaving his home on Park Road.