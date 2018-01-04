Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Erika Prisacaru leaves a six-year-old son, Andrei, who is being cared for by relatives

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested following the death of a mother killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Erika Prisacaru, 39, died in hospital after being struck by a car on The Grove, Dorchester shortly before 20:00 GMT on 27 December.

The woman is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene. A car has also been seized.

The arrest comes after a convertible Audi A3 was sought by police.

Police said the woman, who is from the area, was also being held on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police released CCTV images of a car they believe was involved

Ms Prisacaru, from Dorchester, leaves a six-year-old son, Andrei, who is being cared for by relatives.

Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

The force is urging anyone who saw a dark-coloured Audi A3 or who has dashcam footage of either The Grove or Brewery Square areas at the time of the crash to come forward.