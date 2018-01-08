Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Sheralee White was last seen with her child in a pushchair in the seaside resort

A mum who went missing from Bournemouth has made contact with her family, police have said.

Sheralee White, 32, disappeared on Wednesday night from the seaside resort with her three-year-old son.

The child was returned to family members on Saturday, but his mum, who was last seen "upset" in Victoria Place remained missing.

In a statement, Dorset Police said "officers no longer have concerns for her welfare".

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal."