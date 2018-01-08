Image copyright Family handout Image caption Katrina O'Hara died from two stab wounds to the chest at the hair salon where she worked

A woman who was murdered by her ex-lover had her mobile phone seized by police days earlier, a report has said.

Katrina O'Hara's phone was taken to investigate her report of domestic abuse, eight days before Stuart Thomas stabbed her to death in January 2016.

Dorset Police had left her without any means of calling for help.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said all "at-risk" victims of domestic abuse should be given alternative means of communication.

Thomas stabbed Ms O'Hara, 44, in the chest twice with a kitchen knife at her hair salon in Blandford Forum, Dorset, and was jailed for life for her murder in August 2016.

The married father-of-four already had a five-year restraining order for targeting another woman, it emerged in court.

His trial heard he became involved with Ms O'Hara in May 2015 but by the autumn she attempted to end the relationship.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ms O'Hara's children Kyle Stark, Morgan O'Hara and Dean Stark said they were "deeply upset" by the findings of the report

Ms O'Hara had complained of feeling "unsafe" in the days leading up to her death, a report by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - formerly the Independent Police Complaints Commission - found.

Her phone was retained on 30 December 2015, following an incident four days earlier in which Thomas reportedly threatened to kill both himself and Ms O'Hara, the report said.

"Her family felt this increased the risk she faced, and it is clear she was left afraid and vulnerable by not being able to contact police immediately," the IOPC said.

It added a national recommendation for all at-risk victims of domestic abuse-related crimes to be "immediately" given alternative means of communication had been accepted by police chiefs.

Recommendations had also been made to improve Dorset Police's response to domestic violence and harassment, it said.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Stuart Thomas was jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years

Allegations of misconduct were proven against two Dorset Police officers, while two others were dealt with for unsatisfactory performance.

However, the IOPC report found three officers, including an acting sergeant, had cases to answer for gross misconduct.

Another had a case to answer for misconduct, while the performance of two others "fell below the standard expected", the report added.

Dorset Police said it had "taken careful account" of the recommendations and a "replacement telephone" was now being given to victims of domestic abuse who had their phones seized.

As a result of the IOPC investigation a detective constable was given a final written warning and a sergeant received management advice for not following procedures, the force said.

'Shaken to the core'

In a statement, Ms O'Hara's three children Kyle Stark, 27, Dean Stark, 25, and 18-year-old Morgan O'Hara said they were "deeply upset" by the findings.

"They highlight that our mother's death could have been prevented and this only makes our grief even harder to bear," they said.

"Our faith in policing has been shaken to the core, but we're speaking out not to criticise the police, but to call for change in how all police forces and other agencies handle domestic abuse."

They also paid tribute to their "pillar of the community" mother who was also a grandmother of three.