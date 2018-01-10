Image copyright Keith Smith Image caption Fire crews from across east Dorset tackled the fire

A man has been arrested over a blaze that destroyed a house in Dorset.

The 55-year-old was detained on suspicion of attempted murder after the fire in West Moors, on Tuesday, Dorset Police said.

Fire crews were called in to deal with the blaze at the detached house in The Avenue, after it broke out at about 13:00 GMT.

One man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Det Insp Scott Johnson said: "I would like to reassure members of the public that a detailed investigation is under way and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident."