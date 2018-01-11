Image copyright Google Image caption Lewis Thorne lived next door to Ann Lowrey in Bournemouth

A 77-year-old man has been banned from driving for a year for knocking over and killing his 87-year-old next-door neighbour outside their homes.

Ann Lowrey was hit by Lewis Thorne's Fiat Multipla in Southbourne Road, Bournemouth, on 26 April. She suffered leg and head injuries and died later.

Thorne pleaded guilty at a previous hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court to causing death by careless driving.

As well as the ban he was given a 24-week jail term suspended for 12 months.