Dorset

Chideock car crash: Man released without charge

  • 12 January 2018
Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene in North Road near Chideock Manor

A man who was arrested following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car on a country lane has been released without charge.

A 68-year-old man died after being struck on North Road in Chideock, Dorset, on 30 August.

The driver of a green Ford Focus, a 48-year-old man from Bridport, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

He has now been released without charge.

