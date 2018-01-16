Image copyright Peter Moore Image caption Volunteers from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue hope to free the whale by the end of the week

Plans are under way to help a humpback whale seen off the Dorset coast entangled in fishing gear.

The animal was spotted off Chesil Cove with what is thought to be an orange lobster pot buoy and netting attached.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue said a team was preparing to assist the whale once winds and high waves drop.

The rescue team is asking the public to report any sightings to help them track it, as the whale is moving around in the area.

Stephen Marsh, from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue said "It's not an easy rescue - it's one of the most dangerous things that we do.

"We'll go out and try and catch the whale.

"We'll attach lines to it and we'll put and a buoy with a satellite on so if it does disappear we can find it again.

"It seems to be free-swimming which is good - it means it's not too restricted in its movement."

The group said it hoped to make an attempt to free the whale towards the end of the week.

Volunteers from the charity successfully freed a humpback whale off the south coast of Devon last March. It had also become caught in fishing gear.