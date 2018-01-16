Dead Bournemouth boy's twin rides on funeral carriage
The twin of a five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car has ridden to his brother's funeral on the horse-drawn carriage that carried his coffin.
Shane Junior Bartlett died after he was was struck on Naseby Road, Bournemouth, on 13 December.
His coffin arrived at Bournemouth North Cemetery Chapel in a white horse-drawn carriage and was adorned with a football-shaped floral tribute.
His burial followed a private service.
The funeral was attended by Shane's mother Kylie, along with his father Shane and twin brother Cayden.
Staff from Winton Primary School, where Shane was nearing the end of his first term as a pupil, also attended the funeral.
Head teacher Neil Tarchetti previously said everyone at the school was "deeply distressed and devastated".
A tribute, previously released by police on behalf of Shane's family, read: "He has left a hole that will never be filled, and his twin has lost his partner and best friend."
The driver of the car that hit Shane - a woman in her 20s - was uninjured. No-one has been arrested.