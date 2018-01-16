Image caption Shane's father and twin brother Cayden rode to the chapel on the carriage

The twin of a five-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car has ridden to his brother's funeral on the horse-drawn carriage that carried his coffin.

Shane Junior Bartlett died after he was was struck on Naseby Road, Bournemouth, on 13 December.

His coffin arrived at Bournemouth North Cemetery Chapel in a white horse-drawn carriage and was adorned with a football-shaped floral tribute.

His burial followed a private service.

Image copyright Bartlett family Image caption Shane Junior Bartlett suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital

Image caption The white horse-drawn carriage carried Shane's coffin to Bournemouth North Cemetery Chapel where his funeral was held

The funeral was attended by Shane's mother Kylie, along with his father Shane and twin brother Cayden.

Staff from Winton Primary School, where Shane was nearing the end of his first term as a pupil, also attended the funeral.

Head teacher Neil Tarchetti previously said everyone at the school was "deeply distressed and devastated".

Image caption The silver coffin was adorned with a football-shaped floral tribute

A tribute, previously released by police on behalf of Shane's family, read: "He has left a hole that will never be filled, and his twin has lost his partner and best friend."

The driver of the car that hit Shane - a woman in her 20s - was uninjured. No-one has been arrested.