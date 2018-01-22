Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger was at home with his husband when he was killed

Two men have been found guilty of murdering an executive in a botched burglary at his luxury home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was shot dead in the raid at Ashley, Dorset, in the early hours of 30 April 2017.

Jason Baccus, from Bournemouth, and Kevin Downton, from Winterborne Stickland, have been convicted following a two-month trial.

Scott Keeping, from Bournemouth, was found not guilty of murder by the jury at Winchester Crown Court.