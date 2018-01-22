Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Andrew Latcham was last seen on 30 December

Police who had been searching for a missing 70-year-old man have discovered a body in a river.

Andrew Latcham was last seen leaving a supported housing block in Blandford, Dorset, in December.

His family has been made aware that a body was found in the River Stour at Iford at about 16:30 GMT, police said. It had not been formally identified.

Officers had said it was "very unlikely" he would be found safe.

Police helicopters, search dogs, and specialist volunteers previously searched the River Stour, floodplains and footpaths.

Mr Lacham, who had dementia and "other medical issues", disappeared from his home in Park Road at 03:30 GMT on 30 December, police said.