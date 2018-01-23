Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The lifting bridge first opened in 1927

A lifting bridge has reopened seven months behind schedule following delays with £4.2m repair and maintenance works.

Poole Bridge closed in September 2016 and had originally been expected to reopen the following June.

In December, the borough council said it hoped it would be in use by Christmas.

On Friday the authority said it was unable to give a date for its reopening.

Although it is now open to the public, the bridge is set for further closures.

Contractor Interserve previously said alleged financial difficulties at the firm were not the cause of the delays.

The council declined to comment on Interserve's financial matters.

'Visible defects'

Julian McLaughlin, from Borough of Poole, said the authority had "taken back possession" of the bridge but added there were some "minor visible defects for the contractor to resolve under the contract".

He apologised for the delays in reopening the bridge, but added: "It would have been wrong to reopen the bridge before it was properly tested and we were confident it was safe and reliable."

Image copyright Borough of Poole Council Image caption The bridge closed for repair and maintenance works in September 2016

Previous hold-ups to the reopening of the crossing, linking the town centre to the port and ferry terminal, have included delays in the delivery of materials and parts, as well as adverse weather conditions.

The council said "limited and temporary" overnight closures would take place in February to allow Interserve to complete some "finishing touches" to the bridge.

However, it will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists during this time.