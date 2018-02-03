A man has been arrested after a six-hour stand-off with police at a house in Bournemouth.

Specialist firearm officers were called to reports of a women being held hostage by an armed man in Parley Road shortly after 07:00 GMT.

She was found outside the property and was uninjured.

A 42-year-old man was later arrested and a loaded crossbow and two weapons, believed to be imitation firearms, were seized by officers.

He is being questioned on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm, affray and false imprisonment.

A cordon was set up and Parley Road and Malvern Road were closed throughout the morning.

Ch Insp Dean O'Connor, of Dorset Police, said: "I am aware that this has taken quite a few hours and I would like to thank those residents directly affected by the closure."