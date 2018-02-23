Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site

A man has been charged over the death of a 25-year-old woman at Bestival.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, was found dead in woods on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle in the early hours of 11 September.

Ceon Broughton, 28, of Enfield, north London, who was known to Ms Fletcher-Michie, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence.

He is due at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie's father John Michie currently stars as Guy Self in Holby City

Following her death, Mr Michie said the family had "lost an angel".

An initial post-mortem examination carried out shortly after Ms Fletcher-Michie's death showed no clear signs of an assault, police said.

Bestival was first held in 2004 at Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight, but the four-day annual event was held at Lulworth Estate for the first time in 2017.