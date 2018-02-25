Image copyright Wyke Coastguard Image caption The car was found "precariously" close to the tide on Saturday night

A man has been rescued from a car after it plunged over the edge of a cliff onto rocks amid an incoming tide.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Portland Bill lighthouse in Dorset at 23:15 GMT on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said it was "a race against time" to cut the man free from the vehicle before it was consumed by the waves.

The driver, believed to be in his 50s and from Weymouth, was taken to Dorset County Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was found "precariously close" to the rapidly incoming tide after dropping an estimated 30ft (9.1m) down the cliff.

The man was still conscious when rescue teams arrived. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening, Dorset Police said.

Image caption The Coastguard and fire services had to cut a man out of the car, which was still on the rock edge on Sunday

No-one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicle was involved.

A Wyke Coastguard volunteer said: "It was a massive rescue, the car drove off the end of the cliff onto a ledge and we, along with the fire brigade, cut him out whilst stood in breaking waves - very dramatic."

Air ambulances from Dorset and Somerset were called to the scene, as well as Dorset Fire and Rescue, Dorset Police, Weymouth ALB Lifeboat, and South Western Ambulance Service.

All teams were stood down by 01:30 GMT.