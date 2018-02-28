Man charged over Halo club incident in Bournemouth
- 28 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car was allegedly driven at nightclub staff.
It followed an altercation at Halo on Exeter Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of 12 December, police said.
One staff member was injured.
Shailem Dodson, 20, is also charged with assault by beating, dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol level above the legal limit.
He is due at Poole Magistrates' Court on 13 April.