Image copyright Jaggery Image caption The nightclub in Bournemouth is in a former church

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a car was allegedly driven at nightclub staff.

It followed an altercation at Halo on Exeter Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of 12 December, police said.

One staff member was injured.

Shailem Dodson, 20, is also charged with assault by beating, dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol level above the legal limit.

He is due at Poole Magistrates' Court on 13 April.