Image copyright DWFR Image caption The fire broke out at an empty warehouse in Blandford on Tuesday afternoon

A fire has ripped through a disused warehouse in Blandford, Dorset.

It broke out at the Hall and Woodhouse brewery site on Bournemouth Road at about 14:30 GMT on Tuesday. Crews are still tackling it.

At its height 100 firefighters fought the blaze, with a smoke plume visible from as far as 10 miles away.

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The fire is mostly out so it is now safe to have doors and windows open."

Image copyright DWFR Image caption Crews worked through the night to bring the fire under control

Image copyright Ruth Kelly Image caption Smoke from the fire was visible from as far as 10 miles away

The warehouse is on an area of the site undergoing demolition. The main brewery site has not been affected.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way, but it is believed to have started accidentally.