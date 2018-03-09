Image copyright Google Image caption The victim died at the scene on Mudeford in Christchurch

A 93-year-old man has admitted causing the death of an elderly woman by careless driving.

The 85-year-old victim died after being hit by Robert Hammer's silver BMW on Mudeford in Christchurch, Dorset, on 13 October.

He hit a parked car before reversing "at speed", mounting the pavement and striking the pedestrian, police said.

Hammer, from Barnet, north London, has been fined £8,000 and disqualified from driving for three years.

Following the sentencing at Poole Magistrates' Court, Dorset Police said a member of the public took the keys out of the ignition of the vehicle after the crash and Hammer remained at the scene until police arrived, before surrendering his licence.

Insp Joe Pardey said: "This was a tragic case involving a serious misjudgement by Robert Hammer that resulted in the most terrible consequences for the victim and her family."