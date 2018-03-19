Image copyright Alex Gould Image caption Driver Alex Gould said police were directing motorists away from the A37 following the crash

A lorry driver is in hospital after his vehicle overturned in Dorset in heavy snow.

Part of the A37, the main road between Yeovil and Dorchester, has been closed at Wardon Hill, near Evershot, since the crash at about 01:30 GMT.

The driver of the supermarket lorry was taken to Dorset County Hospital.

About 90 schools have been closed in the county and the runway at Bournemouth Airport was shut from Sunday night until 10:00 GMT.

An amber "be prepared" warning from the Met Office has been put in place for the county warning of ice.

Rail services in the area also faced disruption with passengers urged to contact their operators before travelling.